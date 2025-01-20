Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tamil Nadu’s Coastal and Southern Districts

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued a forecast predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall across several districts of Tamil Nadu over the next two days, with a particular focus on the southern and coastal regions.

The weather system, attributed to an atmospheric lower-level circulation over the southwestern Bay of Bengal, is expected to bring increased rainfall activity, especially to Tamil Nadu’s southern districts.

Which Districts Will Be Affected?

The districts most likely to experience significant rainfall are Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, and Tenkasi.

These areas are set to face heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 48 hours. Additionally, districts such as Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and others in the southern part of the state will also experience intense rain during the day.

According to the RMC’s weather forecast, Chennai will witness light to moderate rain during this period, while the aforementioned districts are likely to see more severe conditions.

Since Saturday evening, Tenkasi has already experienced heavy rainfall, and further downpours are anticipated in the coming days.

Weather System Behind the Rainfall

The ongoing rainfall is linked to a persistent atmospheric circulation over the southwestern Bay of Bengal, located just off Tamil Nadu’s coast.

This weather system is fueling the ongoing rainfall activity across the state. Moreover, the northeast monsoon, which began on October 1, has yet to completely recede, keeping moisture levels high and sustaining the rainfall patterns.

The state has experienced an overall surplus in rainfall, with Tamil Nadu recording 14% more than its average during the northeast monsoon season.

Rainfall Statistics and Impact

Tamil Nadu has seen a significant increase in rainfall this season, with a total of 447 mm recorded compared to the seasonal average of 393 mm. Chennai has received 845 mm of rainfall, which is 16% above the average for the region.

Additionally, Coimbatore saw an even larger increase, receiving a 47% higher than normal rainfall.

This is in line with the state’s overall surplus rainfall during the monsoon season, which was further bolstered by the impacts of Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu between November 29 and December 1, leading to further weather disruptions.

Warnings for Coastal Areas and Fishermen

In light of the heavy rainfall and the possibility of squally weather, the RMC has issued advisories for the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu.

Fishermen have been advised to refrain from venturing into the sea due to the adverse conditions. The weather system is expected to bring wind speeds ranging from 35-45 km/h, with gusts potentially reaching up to 55 km/h along the southern Tamil Nadu coast, particularly in the Comorin area and the adjoining Gulf of Mannar.

This weather pattern is set to last for the next two days, making it dangerous for maritime activities.

Also Read | Cold Wave Returns to Kashmir While Jammu Experiences Weather

Temperature Forecast for Tamil Nadu

The temperature across Tamil Nadu is expected to experience a drop of 2-4 degrees Celsius below the normal range.

This temperature decline will affect various parts of the state, with maximum temperatures ranging from 22°C to 32°C from January 17 to January 23.

These cooler temperatures, coupled with the ongoing rainfall, are expected to create a particularly chilly atmosphere, particularly in the southern and coastal regions of the state.

Rainfall Outlook for the Coming Days

The weather department predicts above-average rainfall across Tamil Nadu until January 23, with continued light to moderate rain expected along the coastal districts.

Thunderstorms will also be present in the coming days, contributing to further weather instability in the region. While the northeast monsoon is gradually subsiding, its lingering effects are maintaining a higher-than-usual level of rainfall for the state.