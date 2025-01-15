Heavy Rainfall Forecast for Tamil Nadu’s Six Districts

Chennai: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has issued a weather forecast predicting light to moderate rainfall in six key districts of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, January 15.

These districts include Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukkottai, and Ramanathapuram.

Residents of these areas are urged to prepare for possible rain showers and to stay updated on the latest weather developments.

Rainfall Predictions for Tamil Nadu Due to Low-Pressure System

The weather department attributes the expected rainfall to a low-pressure system forming over the southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining areas of the Bay of Bengal, specifically along the equatorial line. This system is predicted to bring an increase in rainfall over Tamil Nadu, and the Meteorological Centre forecasts above-average rainfall across the state in the coming days.

According to dynamical models, Tamil Nadu is expected to experience above-normal rainfall until January 16, 2025. From January 17 to 23, rainfall activity is expected to return to normal levels, offering a brief respite from the continuous showers.

Chennai’s Forecast: Rain, Thunderstorms, and Lightning Expected

In Chennai, the capital city of Tamil Nadu, light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is forecasted for both today and Thursday, January 16. The weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the day, with a maximum temperature of around 27 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is forecasted to range between 23°C and 24°C, offering some relief from the heat.

As the rain continues in the coming days, mild rain is expected in Chennai and its neighboring districts until January 16, due to an upper-air circulation.

Coastal regions, stretching from Chennai to the delta districts, as well as Thoothukudi, are also likely to experience light rain. Additionally, the Manjolai belt is predicted to receive heavy rainfall during this period.

Long-Term Weather Outlook: More Rainfall Expected

Looking further ahead, additional rainfall is forecast from January 19 to 21, as another low-pressure system is anticipated to develop, bringing more showers to Tamil Nadu.

Excess Rainfall During Northeast Monsoon

The state of Tamil Nadu experienced an excess of 14% rainfall during the northeast monsoon season. The recorded rainfall for the season stood at 447 mm, compared to the seasonal average of 393 mm. Among the major cities, Chennai received 845 mm of rainfall, marking an increase of 16% above average. In addition, Coimbatore saw an even more significant rise of 47% above its usual rainfall levels.

Cyclone Fengal’s Impact on Tamil Nadu

The state of Tamil Nadu was severely impacted by Cyclone Fengal, which struck the region from November 29 to December 1, 2024. This cyclone caused widespread devastation, resulting in 12 fatalities and affecting over 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural land.

Key infrastructure, including electricity conductors, poles, transformers, roads, culverts, and tanks, suffered significant damage. A total of 69 lakh families and approximately 1.5 crore people across the state were severely affected by the cyclone.

The worst-hit districts included Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Kallakurichi, where over 50 cm of rainfall was recorded in a single day—equivalent to an entire season’s worth of rainfall. The damage caused by Cyclone Fengal underscores the vulnerability of Tamil Nadu’s infrastructure and agriculture to extreme weather events.