Heavy Rains in Hyderabad: Father and Daughter Feared Washed Away, Reservoirs Overflowing

Hyderabad: Heavy overnight rains in Telangana, including Hyderabad, have led to severe waterlogging and a tragic incident where a father and daughter are feared to have been washed away in flash floods. The incident took place in Maripeda mandal of Mahabubabad district, where the Akeruvagu stream overflowed, submerging a bridge at Purushothamaiahgudem.

Nunawat Motilal and his daughter Nunawat Ashwini, residents of Gangaram Thanda in Khammam district, were en route to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad when their car was swept away by the floodwaters.

In their final communication with family and friends, they reported that water had risen to their necks inside the vehicle before contact was lost. Despite ongoing efforts, rescue teams have yet to locate the car or the missing individuals.

The continuous rainfall has also led to the city’s reservoirs nearing capacity. Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar are receiving substantial inflows, causing the Musi River to rise significantly, with water levels now touching the Moosarambagh bridge. The water level in Hussain Sagar has also risen above the Full Tank Level (FTL), though it is still below the Maximum Water Level (MWL).

Authorities have issued advisories urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel due to the hazardous conditions. IndiGo Airlines has warned passengers of potential flight delays, advising them to check flight statuses and allow extra travel time to the airport due to waterlogged roads.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast more rainfall, and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has called on the public to take necessary precautions.