Heavy Rains Kill At Least 11 in Southeast Brazil

Rio de Janeiro: Heavy rains in southeastern Brazil have led to the tragic deaths of at least 11 people, with nine killed in landslides in the valley region of Minas Gerais state.

The landslides occurred early on Sunday morning in the city of Ipatinga, which was hit by both landslides and flooding after a sudden downpour of 80 millimeters of rain per square meter fell in less than an hour. Authorities have reported that one person remains missing.

In response to the disaster, local officials declared a 180-day state of public disaster. Minas Gerais Governor Romeu Zema has announced plans to visit Ipatinga on Monday morning to assess the damage and arrange temporary housing for those affected.

Meanwhile, in Santa Catarina, intense rainfall washed away sections of highways, causing two deaths and leaving one person missing. The state government reported 121.4 millimeters of rain over the past 24 hours, resulting in road closures. A crisis management committee has been formed to oversee rescue operations and begin repairing the damaged roads.

Brazil has been facing severe weather conditions, with the country experiencing both droughts and extreme rainfall.