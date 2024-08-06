Hezbollah member killed in Israeli airstrike in S. Lebanon

Beirut: A member of the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah was killed, and another was wounded on Monday afternoon in an Israeli airstrike targeting a motorcycle in the village of Ebba in southern Lebanon, Lebanese military and official sources told Xinhua.

The military sources, who requested anonymity, said that an Israeli drone fired two air-to-ground missiles at the motorcycle, killing the driver Ali Jawad Badreddine and wounding his companion.

According to military sources, Israeli drones and warplanes conducted seven airstrikes on four villages and towns in southern Lebanon, while Israeli artillery fired 20 shells on four villages and towns in southern Lebanon.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah announced that its military wing, the Islamic Resistance, targeted several Israeli sites, including the Ras al-Naqoura site, the Zarit barracks, the Ramim barracks, and Karantina Hill near the Hadab Yaron site.

Tensions are high in Lebanon following Israel’s attack on Dahieh in Beirut’s southern suburbs, which resulted in the death of a senior Hezbollah military commander, Fouad Shokor, and seven civilians. Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has threatened a definite and painful response to the Israeli raid at “the appropriate time and place.”

Tensions along the Lebanon-Israel border escalated on Oct. 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched a barrage of rockets at Israel in solidarity with Hamas’s attack on Israel the previous day. In response, Israel fired heavy artillery into southeastern Lebanon.