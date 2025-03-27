Hezbollah Rejects Normalization with Israel, Condemns Israeli Violations in Southern Lebanon

Beirut: Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem has firmly rejected any possibility of normalizing relations with Israel and condemned the ongoing Israeli violations in southern Lebanon. Speaking at the Jerusalem Forum, Qassem reiterated Hezbollah’s unwavering stance against Israeli occupation and its determination to resist Israeli aggression in Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s Firm Stance on Normalization with Israel

During his address, Qassem emphasized that Lebanon will not accept any form of normalization of ties with Israel. He reaffirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to Lebanon’s sovereignty and its continued opposition to Israel’s presence in Lebanese territory. “Hezbollah and the Lebanese resistance have stood firm, preventing Israel from achieving its objectives in Lebanon,” Qassem said, highlighting the group’s key role in safeguarding Lebanon’s territorial integrity.

Hezbollah has long opposed any political or diplomatic engagement with Israel, particularly due to Israel’s continued occupation of Lebanese land, including the Shebaa Farms area and the Kfarchouba hills. Qassem stated that Hezbollah believes steadfast resistance is the only way to preserve Lebanon’s sovereignty and deter future Israeli aggression.

Call for International Action to Uphold Lebanon’s Rights

Qassem called on the Lebanese government to exert pressure on international actors to ensure the full implementation of ceasefire agreements and to uphold Lebanon’s rights. He stressed that Israel must completely withdraw from Lebanese territory as stipulated in international agreements.

Hezbollah has been vocal in its resistance to any attempts at normalization, asserting that any diplomatic engagement with Israel is unacceptable until Israel respects Lebanon’s territorial claims and ceases its violations along the border.

Support for Palestinian Resilience

In his speech, Qassem also praised the resilience of the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza and the occupied West Bank. He acknowledged the heavy toll Palestinians have paid in their fight for dignity, land, and rights, asserting that their struggle continues despite ongoing hardships.

“The Palestinian people have paid a heavy price, but they remain unyielding in their fight for their land, dignity, and rights,” Qassem said, emphasizing Hezbollah’s solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Opposition to US-Israeli Strategy in the Region

Qassem also condemned what he described as a US-Israeli strategy aimed at reshaping the region by undermining the Palestinian cause and expanding Israeli territorial control. He warned that Hezbollah, along with its regional allies, remains committed to countering these efforts and protecting the rights of Palestinians.

The Hezbollah leader expressed strong opposition to any attempt to further Israel’s territorial expansion at the expense of the Palestinian people, promising that Hezbollah and its allies would continue to resist these efforts with all available means.

Hezbollah’s Unyielding Position on Regional Issues

Sheikh Naim Qassem’s statements at the Jerusalem Forum reaffirm Hezbollah’s steadfast stance against Israel’s presence in Lebanon and its unwavering commitment to supporting Palestinian rights. As tensions in the region continue to rise, Hezbollah remains a prominent player in resisting Israeli aggression and advocating for Palestinian sovereignty.