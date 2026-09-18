Middle East

Houthi leader denies targeting Mecca amid escalating tensions with Saudi Arabia

Yemen's Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi rejected accusations that his group had attempted to attack the Islamic holy city of Mecca, calling the allegation "fabrication and misinformation" amid escalating hostilities with Saudi Arabia.

Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui18 September 2026 - 10:54
Houthi leader denies targeting Mecca amid escalating tensions with Saudi Arabia
Houthi leader denies targeting Mecca amid escalating tensions with Saudi Arabia

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Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi rejected accusations that his group had attempted to attack the Islamic holy city of Mecca, calling the allegation “fabrication and misinformation” amid escalating hostilities with Saudi Arabia.

In a televised address carried by Houthi-run al-Masirah TV, al-Houthi on Thursday said claims that Houthi forces had targeted Mecca were a “lie,” arguing that the accusation was being used to mobilize broader support for what he described as “military measures imposed on Yemen.”

Al-Houthi also accused Saudi Arabia of failing to advance a political settlement during the period of relative calm preceding the latest escalation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Instead, he said, restrictions affecting Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen had been tightened, with limitations on airport operations and imports remaining among the key unresolved issues.

Al-Houthi called on supporters across Yemen to hold mass demonstrations on Friday to reject what he described as Saudi “fabrications and slander.”

His remarks came a day after Saudi Arabia publicly accused the Houthis of launching a drone toward Mecca. The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday that the Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces intercepted and destroyed the drone south of Mecca on Tuesday evening, before it entered the holy city’s restricted airspace.

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Coalition spokesperson Turki al-Malki described the security of Islam’s two holiest sites and pilgrims as a “red line” and said necessary measures would be taken in response. He said the incident was the second alleged Houthi attempt to target Mecca, following what the coalition described as a ballistic missile attack on July 27, 2017.

The exchange comes amid a widening confrontation, with the Houthis making major gains along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and around the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait since Sept. 3, while stepping up missile and drone attacks on Saudi military and oil facilities. The Houthis, meanwhile, say Saudi warplanes have intensified airstrikes across Yemen.

Yemen’s conflict erupted in late 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognised Yemeni government.

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Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui18 September 2026 - 10:54
Photo of Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui

Dr. Abdul Mogni Siddiqui is a seasoned Senior Journalist with Munsif Daily, bringing a unique blend of academic rigor and on-ground perspective to news coverage. Holding an M.Phil and PhD from the prestigious University of Hyderabad, and a TS-SET qualifier (2019), Dr. Siddiqi is deeply attuned to the socio-political landscape. He specializes in covering fresh trending news, starting from hyper-local Telangana news and Hyderabad news, particularly human interest stories, to broader national news and developments in the Gulf region. With over 18 scholarly articles and two books published, he delivers insightful analysis on evolving current affairs across these diverse regions.
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