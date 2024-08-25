Hezbollah says fired over 320 rockets at Israeli army positions

Beirut: Fighters from Lebanese movement Hezbollah fired over 320 rockets at military targets in Israel, the movement said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier, Hezbollah announced the launch of an attack in response to an Israeli strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which killed senior commander Fuad Shukr. According to the statements, as part of the first stage of retaliation, which was successfully completed, 11 Israeli army targets were hit, including several bases and barracks.

“More than 320 Katyusha rockets have been launched at the enemy’s positions so far [by 4:05 GMT [,” the statement says.