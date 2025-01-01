High Court Blasts Ranganath for Unjustified Demolitions in Khajaguda

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court expressed strong displeasure with GHMC official Ranganath regarding the demolition activities in Khajaguda. Justice Laxman, presiding over the case, questioned the GHMC’s decision to proceed with demolitions within 24 hours of issuing notices, calling the action arbitrary and unjustified.

The court warned Ranganath that repeated instances of such conduct could lead to him being summoned to court again. Justice Laxman criticized the lack of adherence to due process and raised concerns about the violation of citizens’ rights.

Also Read: Real Estate Sector in Hyderabad Faces Challenges, Construction Slows Down

The demolition notices and subsequent actions have drawn sharp criticism, with the court demanding accountability and urging GHMC officials to follow legal protocols. Further hearings in the case are expected, as the court has sought a detailed explanation from GHMC on their actions.