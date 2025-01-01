Hyderabad

High Court Blasts Ranganath for Unjustified Demolitions in Khajaguda

The court warned Ranganath that repeated instances of such conduct could lead to him being summoned to court again. Justice Laxman criticized the lack of adherence to due process and raised concerns about the violation of citizens' rights.

Syed Mubashir1 January 2025 - 17:35
High Court Blasts Ranganath for Unjustified Demolitions in Khajaguda
High Court Blasts Ranganath for Unjustified Demolitions in Khajaguda

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court expressed strong displeasure with GHMC official Ranganath regarding the demolition activities in Khajaguda. Justice Laxman, presiding over the case, questioned the GHMC’s decision to proceed with demolitions within 24 hours of issuing notices, calling the action arbitrary and unjustified.

The court warned Ranganath that repeated instances of such conduct could lead to him being summoned to court again. Justice Laxman criticized the lack of adherence to due process and raised concerns about the violation of citizens’ rights.

Also Read: Real Estate Sector in Hyderabad Faces Challenges, Construction Slows Down

The demolition notices and subsequent actions have drawn sharp criticism, with the court demanding accountability and urging GHMC officials to follow legal protocols. Further hearings in the case are expected, as the court has sought a detailed explanation from GHMC on their actions.

Tags
Syed Mubashir1 January 2025 - 17:35

Related Articles

An exemplary achievement by SRZ Maahir-ul-Quran Hyderabad's founder and president, Hazrat Qari Muhammad Abdul Rahman Shahid

An exemplary achievement by SRZ Maahir-ul-Quran Hyderabad’s founder and president, Hazrat Qari Muhammad Abdul Rahman Shahid

1 January 2025 - 18:14
South Central Railway Introduces New MMTS Timetable with Expanded Services

South Central Railway Introduces New MMTS Timetable with Expanded Services

1 January 2025 - 18:06
Hyderabad Metro to Expand with New Corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet

Hyderabad Metro to Expand with New Corridors to Medchal and Shamirpet

1 January 2025 - 17:50
2,642 Motorists Caught for Drunk Driving in Hyderabad During New Year Celebration

2,642 Motorists Caught for Drunk Driving in Hyderabad During New Year Celebration

1 January 2025 - 17:24
Back to top button