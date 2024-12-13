High Court Grants Interim Bail to Allu Arjun, Cancels Court’s Remand Order

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun, who was arrested in connection with the stampede case at Sandhya Theatre, has been granted a four-week interim bail by the High Court. Earlier, the Nampally Court had remanded the Pushpa actor to 14 days of judicial custody, following which he was transferred to Chanchalguda Jail. In response, Allu Arjun’s legal team filed a petition in the High Court seeking either the dismissal of the charges or interim bail.

Hearing the petition, the High Court ruled in favor of granting interim bail to Allu Arjun. The court also observed that the sections invoked by the police in the case did not directly apply to the actor. It emphasized that as a citizen, Allu Arjun holds the same rights as any other individual and cannot be denied his fundamental rights, including the right to live and act freely.

The High Court referenced the Bombay High Court’s ruling in the Arnab Goswami case to justify its decision, stating that legal principles of fairness and justice apply universally. With this order, Allu Arjun, who was already transferred to Chanchalguda Jail, is expected to be released shortly.

Background of the Case:

Allu Arjun’s arrest followed a tragic stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the benefit show of Pushpa 2: The Rule on December 4. The incident resulted in the death of 39-year-old Revathi and left her son, Sritej, critically injured. The police had registered cases under several sections, including non-bailable offenses, accusing Allu Arjun and others of negligence.

High Court’s Observations:

The High Court stated that the charges lacked sufficient grounds to hold Allu Arjun accountable for the incident. It also reaffirmed the principle that actors attending film events is a routine practice, and no direct negligence could be attributed to the actor in this case.

With this interim bail, Allu Arjun has secured temporary relief, but further proceedings in the case are awaited. Fans and supporters are eagerly anticipating his release from judicial custody.