Holiday Announced for Private Schools in Vemulawada During CM’s Visit

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s visit to Vemulawada on November 20 has stirred criticism as private schools in the area were instructed to declare a holiday for students. The decision, reportedly influenced by logistical needs for the event, has left parents questioning the priorities of the government.

Private school authorities informed parents through official messages that the schools would remain closed for the day. The reason cited was the use of school buses to transport attendees to the Chief Minister’s event. The management also clarified that December 14, the second Saturday, would not be a holiday to compensate for the closure.

The order for the closure was issued by the District Education Officer (DEO) of Rajanna Sircilla, prompting widespread disapproval from parents and local communities. Many parents expressed their frustration, questioning why their children’s education should be disrupted for a political event. “Why are schools being closed for a Chief Minister’s visit? This is unfair to students,” said one concerned parent.

The controversy deepened when parallels were drawn to a similar incident the previous day in Hanumakonda, where schools also declared a holiday due to a Congress-led event. Critics noted that during earlier visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to Warangal, no such closures occurred.

Opposition voices and parents alike have criticized the Congress-led government for allegedly misusing resources, including private school buses, for political purposes. They argue that such actions not only disrupt education but also highlight poor governance.

Adding to the unrest is the ongoing caste enumeration survey, which has already drawn criticism for its impact on school operations. Parents and educators have expressed concern that these activities are further compromising the academic progress of students.

This incident has sparked a larger debate about the government’s priorities and its impact on education, with many demanding that political events be managed without disrupting essential services like schooling.