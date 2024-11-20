Telangana Govt Revives LRS Scheme, Sets Focus on Quick Resolution of Pending Applications

Hyderabad: To address the financial crunch and fund its six flagship welfare schemes, the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, has reintroduced the Land Regularization Scheme (LRS). The scheme, which was earlier opposed by Revanth Reddy during his tenure in the opposition, is now being revived with a focus on generating revenue.

The state government plans to levy 14% charges on the market value of land under LRS, aiming to generate over ₹10,000 crore in revenue. Municipal areas alone are expected to contribute around ₹7,000 crore, according to estimates by departmental officials.

Expediting Pending Applications

The Congress government has decided to clear the 25.70 lakh LRS applications received during 2020 at the earliest. A government order (GO) was issued three months ago to this effect. Officials from municipal and panchayat raj departments have been directed to prioritize revenue-generating tasks and temporarily defer other responsibilities.

Clear targets have been set for the resolution of applications across the state’s 129 municipalities and 13 municipal corporations—a total of 142 urban bodies. The aim is to expedite the resolution process and maximize revenue within the stipulated timeline.

Administrative Challenges

The simultaneous execution of the caste census survey and the LRS application clearance has placed additional pressure on municipal staff and officers. Reports indicate growing dissatisfaction among officials due to the dual workload and tight deadlines.

LRS Application Details

Applications for LRS were initially invited in August 2020 .

. A total of 25.70 lakh applications were received across various departments.

were received across various departments. Out of these, 13.82 lakh applications were submitted to the municipal department.

were submitted to the municipal department. The government has set a deadline of March 2024 to resolve all pending applications.

to resolve all pending applications. However, only 10,000 applications have been processed so far, generating a modest revenue of ₹115 crore—just 0.65% of the total applications.

Officials have expressed concerns about meeting the deadline, citing the massive backlog and limited resources. Despite these challenges, the government remains committed to ensuring the success of the reintroduced LRS scheme while addressing the concerns of its staff.