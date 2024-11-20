Land Acquisition Begins for Major Infrastructure Projects in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant move, Hyderabad Collector Anudeep Durishetty issued a preliminary notification on Tuesday, November 19, to acquire land for the construction of two elevated corridors in the Secunderabad Cantonment area. The corridors are part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance connectivity and decongest traffic under the Strategic Road Development Project (SRDP).

Project Details

The proposed elevated corridors include:

State Highway 1 (Rajiv Rahadari): Stretching from Gymkhana Ground to the ORR Junction near Shamirpet. National Highway 44: Connecting Paradise Junction to Dairy Farm.

These infrastructure projects aim to significantly reduce travel time and provide seamless transit for commuters.

Meeting and Directives

During a meeting with revenue officials at the Hyderabad Collectorate, Collector Anudeep directed authorities to expedite the land acquisition process. He emphasized the importance of adhering to timelines to ensure the smooth execution of the project.

Implementation and Timeline

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is the executing agency for the elevated corridors. The state government has set an ambitious target to complete these projects by 2027. Officials highlighted that the land acquisition phase is critical for the commencement of construction activities.

Importance of the Project

The elevated corridors are expected to:

Alleviate traffic congestion in key parts of Secunderabad.

Enhance connectivity to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and major highways.

Boost the overall infrastructure under the SRDP initiative, benefiting thousands of daily commuters.

The notification marks the first official step towards transforming the region’s road network, with more updates on the project’s progress expected in the coming months.