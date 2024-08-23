HP: Couple dies as car plunges into Pabbar river

Shimla: In a tragic incident, a man and his wife were killed when their car plunged into the Pabbar river in Rohru, Shimla district, on Thursday evening, police said.

The accident occurred around 7.30 pm near Sandasu village, where the vehicle they were travelling in lost control on a sharp turn and veered off the road, crashing into the river below.

The victims have been identified as Rajesh Sharma, 45, and his wife, Anjali Sharma, 42, residents of Kotkhai. A one-year-old baby, who was along with them in the car, has not been traced so far, police said.

The couple was returning home after attending a family function in Rohru when the accident took place.

Eyewitnesses reported that the car was moving at a high speed and failed to navigate the sharp turn, leading to the fatal plunge into the swollen river, police said.

The vehicle was pulled out of the river with the help of a crane.

The bodies were handed over to the family after post-mortem, police said.