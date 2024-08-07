HP rains hit cloudburst victims’ rescue

Shimla: An uptick in monsoon activity in Himachal Pradesh predicted by the weather office is likely to impact rescue operations going on at four places in the state to trace over three dozen missing victims of the July 31 cloudbursts, said officials on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla, Solan, and Mandi districts. Rain is also likely at a few places in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Kullu, and Chamba district.

Officials said heavy rain is likely to hit rescue operations continuing in Kullu district at Jaon and Bagipul to trace 11 bodies in the flash flood-affected region of Kurpan Khud; Samej in Shimla district, where 33 people are missing, and Tikkan in Mandi, where one person is still suspected to buried under debris.

Disaster response force, police and around 700 personnel from various agencies and heavy machinery are engaged in rescue and relief operations, officials said.

According to the State Disaster Management Authority, since June 27 the state reported around 38 cloudburst and flash flood incidents and 16 landslides, with 13 dead and 46 missing.