Hyderabad Accident: One Dead, Several Injured as Concrete Truck Runs Amok in Musheerabad

Hyderabad: Tragedy struck in Musheerabad early Monday morning when a ready-mix concrete (RMC) truck lost control and caused a series of collisions, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

Accident Details

The incident occurred around 3 AM when the RMC vehicle, heading toward the city, lost control near Musheerabad. The truck first collided with a DCM vehicle, resulting in the death of the DCM driver and injuries to two others.

The out-of-control truck then rammed into a police vehicle, injuring two police personnel on duty.

Driver Detained

The police have detained the RMC truck driver, Mohd Yousuf, and seized the vehicle. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Police Statement

Officials are probing whether negligence or mechanical failure led to the accident. “The driver has been taken into custody, and we are examining all possible angles, including over-speeding or brake failure,” said a senior police official.

Community Reaction

The accident has raised concerns about road safety, particularly during late-night hours. Local residents and commuters have called for stricter checks on heavy vehicles entering the city.

As authorities investigate the incident, the focus remains on ensuring accountability and preventing such accidents in the future. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Musheerabad police station.