Husband Catches Wife Red-Handed in Alleged Instagram Affair: Video

A marital dispute in Madanapalle took a dramatic turn when a husband caught his wife in an alleged affair with another man she had met on Instagram.

Mohammed Yousuf8 December 2024 - 12:09
Madanapalle: A marital dispute in Madanapalle took a dramatic turn when a husband caught his wife in an alleged affair with another man she had met on Instagram.

The couple, who initially fell in love and got married, have children together. However, the wife reportedly began chatting with an engineering student on Instagram, leading to an extramarital affair.

Suspecting her actions, the husband tracked the duo and caught them red-handed at a meeting spot. The confrontation reportedly led to the husband taking steps to address the matter privately.

The incident has sparked discussions in the locality, with family members attempting to mediate and resolve the issue. Authorities have not been involved in the case as it remains a personal matter between the couple.

