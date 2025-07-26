Hussain Sagar Water Level Rises Amid Heavy Rains; Officials Monitor Situation Closely

Hyderabad: The continuous inflow of water into Hussain Sagar has led to a rise in the water level after incessant rains in the city for the past few days. The water level reached 513.41 metres at 7 am on Saturday.

The officials concerned, including the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, are keeping a close watch on the levels of the reservoirs located in the heart of the city. So far, the situation has not reached the point where an alert needs to be issued.

Rainwater from most parts of the city flows into Hussain Sagar through drains and along with it, sewage water flows through four major feeder drains – Pict Nallah, Banjara Nallah, Kokat Pali Nallah, and Balkapur Nallah.

Hussain Sagar Lake Division officials are closely monitoring the water level in the lake amid the incessant rains. Hussain Sagar Lake Division (HSDL) officials told the media that close monitoring has been going on for the last 10 days.

Officials Said to Media Perosns “We are monitoring the water level of Hussain Sagar and releasing additional water. Currently, there is no need to panic over overflow in the lake. We are trying to keep all 18 vents of the lake clear in view of the incessant rains,” They also said that the lake’s outflow is 792 cusecs, and the inflow is 1,181 cusecs.

Although the GHMC has not issued an official alert, residents of low-lying areas including Domalguda, Ashok Nagar, Lower Tank Bund, Himayat Nagar and Liberty are staying alert and monitoring the lake situation through media platforms.