Hyderabad: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies in Road Accident on Way to School

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident, a 10-year-old girl lost her life on her way to school in the Gachibowli area of Hyderabad.

The incident occurred in the Manikonda locality when the father was taking his daughter to school on a two-wheeler, and they were hit by a speeding truck.

The victim, identified as G. Athreya, was a fifth-grade student at Delhi School, Manikonda. Reports indicate that the father was riding an Activa scooter to drop her off at school when a lorry struck the vehicle. The accident proved fatal for the young girl, who succumbed to her injuries on the spot.

Details of the Accident

According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place during the morning hours when school traffic was at its peak. The lorry, reportedly moving at high speed, hit the scooter, throwing the father and daughter off the vehicle. While the father sustained minor injuries, Athreya tragically died on the spot due to the impact.

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. The lorry driver was detained, and authorities are verifying whether negligence or speeding was the cause of the accident. Officials from the local traffic department also visited the scene to assess the safety conditions and gather more evidence.

Growing Concern Over Road Safety

The tragic incident has sparked concerns over road safety in Hyderabad, particularly in school zones. Parents in the area have urged authorities to enforce stricter traffic regulations, including reducing vehicle speeds near schools and installing additional safety measures, such as speed bumps and pedestrian crossings.

Local residents expressed their grief over the accident, stating that heavy vehicles often move recklessly in residential areas and school zones, putting pedestrians and schoolchildren at risk.

Family’s Tragic Loss

The young girl’s untimely death has left her family in deep mourning. Friends and neighbors have rallied around the grieving family to offer support during this difficult time. The school administration also released a statement expressing its condolences to the family and announced plans to hold a moment of silence in her memory.

Road Safety Measures Needed

This incident highlights the urgent need for better road safety measures and public awareness campaigns to prevent such tragedies in the future.

Officials are being urged to implement stricter enforcement of speed limits, especially in areas frequented by schoolchildren. Parents are also being reminded to exercise caution while transporting their children to school.

The authorities have promised to expedite the investigation and take appropriate action against the lorry driver if found guilty of negligence.

This heartbreaking incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety and the collective responsibility of citizens and authorities to ensure safer roads for everyone.