Hyderabad: Three Boys Died in High-Speed Crash on New Aramghar to Zoo Park Flyover

Three boys, aged 14 to 15, died in a high-speed collision on the newly constructed flyover bridge near Aramghar Zoo Park on the night of Shab-e-Miraj.

The victims, identified as Syed, Maaz, and Md Ahmed (third name pending confirmation), lost control of a Burgman bike, crashing into a divider and bending a bridge pillar. Two boys died instantly, while the third succumbed to injuries at Osmania Hospital.

Details of the Tragic Accident

The victims, residents of Moinpura in Hyderabad’s old city, were close friends and students. Maaz’s Father, who works in Saudi Arabia, owned the vehicle involved. On the night of Shab-e-Miraj 2025, the boys took the bike without guardian permission and headed toward the bridge.

Preliminary investigations by Rajendra Nagar Division police indicate excessive speed caused the vehicle to veer into a divider, leading to a tragic incident.

Official Response

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) T. Srinivas and local officials rushed to the scene. The bodies were transported to Osmania Hospital’s mortuary for formalities.

AIMIM MLA Mohd Mubeen along with Doodhbowli Corporator Mohd Saleem, promptly reached the spot and later visited the hospital, expressing grief over the tragedy. “This loss has deeply affected our community,” he stated, urging stricter road safety measures for minors.

Investigation

Police confirmed a case has been registered, emphasizing the crash’s severity. “The collision bent a bridge pillar, underscoring the vehicle’s speed,” an official noted. Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage and witness accounts to reconstruct the incident.

The deaths have cast a pall over Moinpura, with residents mourning the loss of young lives. Funerals are pending formal identification of the third victim. Local leaders have called for increased parental vigilance and infrastructure audits to prevent future tragedies.