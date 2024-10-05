Hyderabad

Hyderabad | Asaduddin Owaisi Demands Strict Action Against Quran Transfer Incident from Kandikal Gate Mosque to Scrap Shop

Asaduddin Owaisi Demands Action Against Quran Transfer Incident in Hyderabad

Syed Iftequar5 October 2024 - 02:16
171 3 minutes read
Asaduddin Owaisi Demands Strict Action Against Quran Transfer Incident from Kandikal Gate Mosque to Scrap Shop
Asaduddin Owaisi Demands Strict Action Against Quran Transfer Incident from Kandikal Gate Mosque to Scrap Shop

Hyderabad: In a troubling incident aimed at disrupting the harmony of Hyderabad, renowned for its Ganga-Jamuni civilization, Muslims in the city demonstrated remarkable patience, thwarting the efforts of those seeking to incite communal discord.

Reports indicate that a copy of the Holy Quran was unlawfully transferred to a scrap shop from the Jilani Sharif Mosque near Kandikal Gate in Chhatri Naka. The individual implicated in this disgraceful act is identified as Yadgiri, a ragpicker. It is alleged that Yadgiri entered the mosque, placed the Quran in a bag, and proceeded to the scrap shop to sell it.

Upon learning of the incident, Fahad bin Samad Abdad and local youth rushed to the scrap shop, retrieving the Quran and bringing the accused back to the mosque. The Quran was returned to its rightful place, and a complaint was filed with the Chhatri Naka police regarding the incident. Following the news of this transgression, a crowd quickly gathered at the mosque.

In response, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi contacted Deputy Commissioner Sneha Mehra to demand a thorough investigation into the matter. Owaisi expressed concerns that similar past incidents have resulted in accused individuals being labeled as insane instead of facing justice.

The narrative has raised questions about the consistency of law enforcement, especially in cases involving members of different communities. A recent incident highlighted this issue when a mentally ill individual, Irfan, attempted to harm someone in a temple. Unlike Yadgiri, Irfan was incarcerated despite his mental health condition, raising concerns about potential bias in the judicial process.

The community now awaits the police’s response and hopes for fair treatment and justice in this troubling case.

Tags
Syed Iftequar5 October 2024 - 02:16
171 3 minutes read

Related Articles

Telangana State Medical Council Office Inaugurated at Kothi, DARE Leaders Applaud Efforts

Telangana State Medical Council Office Inaugurated at Kothi, DARE Leaders Applaud Efforts

5 October 2024 - 01:42
Osmania University Inter College Badminton Championship 2024 Concludes at CBIT, Hyderabad

The Osmania University Inter College Badminton Championship for Men 2024 took place on October 3rd and 4th at the Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Gandipet, Hyderabad.

5 October 2024 - 01:33
SITARA Women's Exhibition - Gold & Fashion Expo Set to Dazzle Hyderabad on 4th & 5th October 2024 at Hotel Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills

SITARA Women’s Exhibition – Gold & Fashion Expo Set to Dazzle Hyderabad on 4th & 5th October 2024 at Hotel Taj Deccan, Banjara Hills

5 October 2024 - 01:21
Hyderabad Youth Commits Suicide After Major Losses in Online Share Trading

Hyderabad Youth Commits Suicide After Major Losses in Online Share Trading

4 October 2024 - 23:38
Back to top button