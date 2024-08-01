Hyderabad | BRS Protests Erupt in Assembly and Across Telangana Over CM Revanth Reddy’s Remarks

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has launched a widespread protest in response to derogatory remarks made by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The protests, which began on Wednesday evening, continued with intensity across Telangana, including in all district and mandal headquarters, as well as within the Telangana Legislative Assembly.

Details of the Protests:

Assembly Disruptions: On Thursday, the BRS protests dominated the Telangana Legislative Assembly. The party’s MLAs and MLCs appeared in the House wearing black badges, while women MLAs, including P. Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy, donned black sarees to symbolize their dissent.

Adjournment Motion: In response to the Chief Minister’s remarks, the BRS filed an adjournment motion seeking a discussion on the issue.

Background of the Controversy:

Remarks by Chief Minister: The uproar started following comments made by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during a recent Assembly session. Reddy had criticized BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao, suggesting that Rama Rao should not “believe the sisters sitting behind him,” a reference to Sabitha Indra Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy.

Bhatti Vikramarka’s Remarks: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also joined the controversy, alleging that Sabitha Indra Reddy had left Congress in 2014 for “personal benefits.” His remarks further inflamed tensions.

Statewide Protests:

Burning Effigies: Across Telangana, BRS cadre and leaders took to the streets, burning effigies of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The protests were marked by loud slogans and demonstrations at various public places.

The ongoing protests and disruptions led to significant turmoil within the Assembly, with the session being adjourned temporarily due to the ruckus. The BRS’s actions underscore the severity of their dissatisfaction and their demand for a formal apology.

Conclusion:

The protests by the BRS reflect deep-seated tensions between the party and the Chief Minister, highlighting the impact of inflammatory remarks on political stability. As the situation evolves, the focus remains on whether the demands of the BRS will be met and how the Assembly will address the ongoing unrest.

The incident serves as a significant example of how political rhetoric can escalate into widespread public and legislative action, impacting governance and party dynamics.