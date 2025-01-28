Hyderabad Business Expo 2025 Set to Begin on January 31

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Business Expo 2025 is all set to take place from January 31 to February 2, at Kings Crown, Kohinoor Convention, Gudimalkapur (Pillar No. 68).

This exciting three-day event will run from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM, providing an excellent platform for entrepreneurs and businesses to explore growth opportunities.

A Comprehensive Business Showcase

The expo will feature a wide range of industries, including technology, retail, hospitality, real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, finance, jewelry and fashion, agriculture, energy, NGOs, and social enterprises. Over 100 businesses from these 12 sectors will participate, offering valuable insights and networking opportunities for attendees.

Support for Aspiring and Established Businesses

Speaking at a press conference held at Media Plus Auditorium, Aijaz Ahmed, the organizer of Hyderabad Education Expo 2025, highlighted the event’s value in supporting both new and established businesses. “This event will provide critical services such as accounting, IT support, marketing, human resources, legal services, and business consultancy, which are essential for business success,” he noted.

Networking and Growth Opportunities

In addition to exhibiting products and services, the expo will offer entrepreneurs a chance to showcase their businesses and build valuable connections. The event will provide a comprehensive opportunity to network, discover new growth opportunities, and explore verticals across multiple industries.

The expo is led by Serene Vistas as the lead sponsor, with additional support from Karishma Wedding Mall, The Legend, Full Stack Academy, and Origin Tours and Travels. This event follows a series of successful previous expos, including the Franchise Dealership Expo, Investors Expo, and Hyderabad Education Expo.

Keynote Sessions and Expert Insights

Alongside the exhibition, the event will feature keynote sessions by industry experts, providing practical knowledge and insights. Entrepreneurs and businesses from across Hyderabad, Telangana, and beyond are expected to attend, fostering networking and potential collaborations.