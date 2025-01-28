Hyderabad Job Scam: Four Arrested for Cheating Aspirants of Rs 26.2 Lakh

Hyderabad: In a major crackdown on a job fraud racket, the Task Force (North) team, along with local police, arrested four individuals in Marredpally on Tuesday.

The accused were charged with cheating 13 job aspirants by promising them jobs in reputed software companies, collecting a total of Rs 26.2 lakh in the process. The suspects issued fake offer letters in the names of reputed companies to deceive the candidates.

Arrested Gang Members

The arrested gang members have been identified as:

G. Pavan Kumar (Begumpet)

(Begumpet) B. Revanth (Old Safilguda)

(Old Safilguda) B. Rajiv Reddy (Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh)

(Palnadu, Andhra Pradesh) S. Sudheer (Amberpet)

The police were able to seize Rs 5.6 lakh in cash, mobile phones, and other items worth Rs 6 lakh from the suspects, further uncovering the scale of the scam.

How the Fraud Worked

The fraud was meticulously carried out by the suspects who targeted job aspirants seeking employment in software companies. According to the police, Pavan Kumar and his associates gathered information about candidates looking to secure jobs through backdoor means.

When candidates approached Pavan for job opportunities, he would collect their certificate copies and initial payments. He then directed them to B. Revanth, who impersonated as an HR Manager from a reputed software company. Revanth conducted telephonic interviews with the candidates and informed them about the job details.

Fake Offer Letters and Documents

After receiving payments, Revanth forwarded the candidates’ details to B. Rajiv Reddy, who created fake email IDs in the names of various software companies. He sent this fake job offer letters and emails to the candidates, making them believe they had been selected by the companies.

Additionally, Pavan Kumar created and forwarded fake job offer letters to the candidates. For each successful job scam, Pavan paid a commission of Rs 10,000 to Rajiv Reddy, Revanth, and Sudheer.

Victims Deceived by Fake Job Offers

The unsuspecting job aspirants believed the fraudulent emails and job letters were genuine, as they appeared to be from the companies they had applied to. They made payments to the fraudsters in hopes of securing jobs, not realizing they were being scammed.

Police Investigation and Arrest

After receiving a complaint, the Hyderabad police launched an investigation and successfully dismantled the job fraud racket. The arrested individuals face serious charges of cheating, fraud, and forgery. The police are further investigating to see if there are more victims involved in the scam.

A Reminder for Job Seekers

This incident highlights the importance of being cautious when dealing with job placement offers, particularly those that seem too good to be true. Job seekers are urged to verify the authenticity of any job offer, especially those involving upfront payments, to avoid falling victim to similar scams.