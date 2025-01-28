Sangareddy: HYDRAA Takes Action Against Illegal Layouts Near Ameenpur Pedda Cheruvu

Sangareddy: HYDRAA (Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority) launched a demolition drive on Tuesday to clear encroachments into plots near Ameenpur Lake, also known as Ameenpur Pedda Cheruvu, following long-standing complaints from affected plot owners.

Encroachment Allegations Against Politician

According to the plot owners, a prominent politician illegally developed the Padmavathi Layout, encroaching upon pre-existing plots near the lake. The politician reportedly sold off the encroached plots, leading to a dispute that has persisted since 2006.

The affected owners have been fighting for their rights for over a decade, alleging a lack of support from local officials in addressing the issue.

Repeated Encroachment and Demolition

This is not the first time HYDRAA has acted on the issue. Three months ago, a similar demolition drive was carried out to clear illegal fencing and construction in the area. However, the encroachments resumed, with the politician allegedly rebuilding fencing around the disputed land.

Prompted by renewed complaints from the plot owners, HYDRAA took action again, launching a fresh round of demolitions to reclaim the encroached plots.

A Step Towards Justice

The demolition drive has brought hope to the affected plot owners, who have long been fighting to regain their rightful land. However, they remain cautious and demand stricter measures to prevent further encroachments in the future.

Importance of Protecting Ameenpur Lake

Ameenpur Lake, a popular ecological and recreational site, has faced significant environmental threats due to encroachments and unplanned urban development. The recent action by HYDRAA underscores the need to preserve such natural resources while ensuring legal rights for property owners.