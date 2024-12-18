Hyderabad: Car Flees Without Paying Money at Petrol Station in Falaknuma, Cashier Dragged and Injured: Video

Hyderabad: A shocking incident unfolded at a petrol station in Falaknuma, Hyderabad, when a car driver fled without paying a fuel bill of Rs 1500. The cashier, who attempted to stop the car, was dragged along with the vehicle, sustaining serious injuries in the process.

According to reports, the incident occurred at a petrol pump located in Falaknuma, when the car, which had refueled, drove off without settling the bill. The cashier, in an effort to stop the car and prevent the theft, grabbed onto the vehicle but was dragged along for several meters.

CCTV footage from the petrol station captures the disturbing scene of the car speeding away, with the cashier clinging to it in a desperate attempt to stop the theft. As the car sped away, the cashier was pulled along the road, suffering severe injuries to his head and hands. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.

The police have been informed about the incident, and an investigation is underway. Authorities are reviewing the CCTV footage and have appealed to the public for any information that may help identify the car and its driver.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents and has raised concerns about security at petrol stations. Many are calling for increased surveillance and better safety measures to protect employees from such violent acts.

The police have assured the public that they are taking swift action to apprehend the suspect and bring him to justice. Meanwhile, the petrol station staff is reportedly cooperating with the authorities to assist in the investigation.

This disturbing incident serves as a reminder of the potential dangers that service station employees face daily while performing their duties. The petrol station has vowed to provide all necessary support to the injured cashier and ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future.