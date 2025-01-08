Hyderabad: Complaint Filed Against KTR in ORR Toll Lease Case

Hyderabad: In a new twist to the ongoing legal challenges surrounding BRS party working president KTR, a fresh complaint has been lodged against him in connection with the irregularities in the ORR (Outer Ring Road) toll lease tenders. This complaint comes at a time when KTR is already facing scrutiny over his involvement in the high-profile Formula E-car Race case.

Complaint Filed by BC Political JAC President

Yugandhar Goud, president of the BC Political JAC, filed a written complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) accusing KTR of being involved in a quid pro quo deal in the ORR toll lease tenders. The complaint alleges that KTR and others were involved in irregularities during the process of leasing out the Hyderabad Nehru Outer Ring Road for a period of 30 years.

Goud demanded an immediate and thorough investigation by the ACB into the alleged irregularities. He also took his complaint to the Enforcement Directorate (ED), urging them to probe the matter further, implicating KTR and former Chief Minister KCR.

The Controversial ORR Lease Agreement

The controversy surrounding the ORR toll lease emerged earlier in 2023 when the BRS government signed a 30-year lease agreement with IRB Golconda Express Ltd for the maintenance of the 158-km stretch of the ORR. The deal, valued at ₹7,380 crores, raised several questions from opposition parties, who accused the government of gross mismanagement and lack of transparency.

Opposition leaders argued that the agreement, signed on May 28, 2023, was illegal, claiming that the Ministry of Municipal Administration, Urban Development, and the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) failed to disclose the initial estimated concession value (IECV) of the project. Many also contended that the lease was not in line with constitutional principles or the ideals of public trust.

Political Stir and Rising Scrutiny

The ORR lease issue, now reignited by Yugandhar Goud’s complaint, has become a major political flashpoint. The opposition has raised alarms over the transparency of the deal, with many questioning its long-term implications on public resources and governance. The complaint adds to the growing political pressure on KTR and his family, who are already facing criticism over other issues.

As the ACB and ED consider the complaints, the ORR toll lease controversy looks set to further complicate the already contentious political landscape in the state.