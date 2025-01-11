Hyderabad Court Grants Major Relief to Allu Arjun in Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case

In a major legal development, popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun has been granted significant relief by the Nampally court in Hyderabad.

The court lifted the condition that required the actor to appear at the Chikkadapally police station every Sunday, a part of his bail terms linked to the tragic Sandhya Theatre stampede case.

Court Lifts Weekly Reporting Condition for Allu Arjun

This relief comes after Allu Arjun requested an exemption, citing security concerns as the primary reason. The court’s decision now allows him to focus on his professional commitments, including the promotion of his upcoming movie, Pushpa 2: The Rule. Furthermore, the court also granted the actor permission to travel abroad.

The actor was initially granted regular bail on January 3, with the stipulation that he provide two sureties of Rs 50,000 each. However, the court’s recent ruling has alleviated some of the burdens placed on the actor, who was required to report to the police station on a weekly basis as part of his bail conditions.

The Sandhya Theatre Stampede Incident

The legal case stems from the tragic stampede that occurred on December 4, a day before the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. During the premiere event at Sandhya 70 MM Theatre, a massive crowd gathered to catch a glimpse of Allu Arjun, resulting in chaos and a stampede. Tragically, the incident led to the death of a woman, identified as Revathi, and left her child in critical condition.

The incident brought attention to the importance of crowd management and event safety during public gatherings, especially when high-profile celebrities are involved.

Industry Reactions to the Court’s Decision

The decision from the Nampally court has been welcomed by fans and industry insiders alike. Many have emphasized the growing security challenges faced by celebrities during public events, particularly in high-demand situations such as film premieres and public appearances. The relief from the court will allow Allu Arjun to focus on his ongoing career and ensure the safety of all involved in future events.

Looking Ahead: Allu Arjun’s Focus on Pushpa 2

With the legal matters now progressing, Allu Arjun is now focused on the promotion and release of his much-awaited film, Pushpa 2: The Rule. The court’s decision has removed a significant hurdle, allowing the actor to engage in international travel and media activities related to the film’s release.

For more updates on Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2: The Rule, and the Sandhya Theatre stampede case, stay tuned for the latest news.