Goshamahal Crusher Lorry Accident: Residents Fed Up with Nala Neglect

Hyderabad: A crusher lorry has once again fallen into the Chakwadi Nala (canal) in Goshamahal, Hyderabad, raising concerns over the lack of proper maintenance and infrastructure development in the area.

The lorry driver narrowly escaped unharmed, but the incident has left the local community frustrated and concerned about their safety.

Another Incident at Chakwadi Nala

The crusher lorry plunged into the Chakwadi Nala in Goshamahal once again, highlighting the recurring danger in the area. This is not the first time a vehicle has become trapped in the drain, sparking serious safety concerns among locals. While the driver managed to survive the accident, the incident has raised questions about the ongoing neglect of the Nala and the surrounding infrastructure.

Locals Struggling with Repeated Problems

Locals in the area are facing increasing difficulties as they continue to deal with the same issues they’ve faced in the past. Despite repeated requests to the authorities to restore and maintain the Nala properly, no significant action has been taken. Residents allege that they are being ignored, with the drainage system remaining in a dilapidated state, which leads to such accidents.

Unaddressed Complaints

Many locals claim that they have made multiple calls and complaints to the concerned authorities over the years, urging them to fix the Nala and prevent such accidents. However, their grievances have largely gone unheard, leaving the community in a constant state of fear. The condition of Chakwadi Nala continues to pose a threat to both pedestrians and vehicles.

Urging Authorities to Act

Residents and local activists are now calling for immediate action to restore the Nala and take necessary measures to prevent such accidents in the future. They urge the authorities to prioritize the safety of the residents by addressing the ongoing issues with the drainage system and ensuring that proper safety measures are in place.