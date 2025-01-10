Hydra Demolitions in Neknampur: Action Taken Against Villas Built on Pond Land

In a significant move, Hydra officials-initiated demolitions of villas built in a large pond in Neknampur, located in Manikonda Municipality, Rangareddy District.

The demolitions are part of ongoing efforts to address illegal constructions that violate environmental and legal regulations.

Action Against Illegal Constructions on Full Tank Level

Hydra Commissioner, Shri AV Ranganath, expressed his strong discontent with the continued construction of villas in the Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zones of the Neknampur pond. These areas are protected under environmental and municipal regulations. Despite earlier orders and cancellations of permits, construction activities were found to be ongoing in the sensitive area.

Also Read: Telangana CM Pushes for Warangal Airport Development

The Hydra Commissioner personally visited the site on Thursday to inspect the situation, accompanied by officials from the Irrigation Department and the Municipality. During the inspection, officials explained that some villas had already been demolished in the past due to their location within the FTL limits.

Demolition Orders and Court Involvement

Shri Ranganath directed that further demolitions be carried out to enforce the cancellation of permits for the illegal structures. The demolition orders were particularly focused on those villas that continued to be built even after multiple notices from the Municipality and Irrigation Department.

By Friday morning, Hydra officials began the process of demolishing the illegal constructions. Two villas in particular were demolished with prior court permission, as there were ongoing legal proceedings related to them.

Details of the Illegal Villas

A total of 13 villas were found to be constructed in violation of regulations, with each villa comprising one ground floor and two upper floors, covering an area of 400 square feet. These structures posed environmental risks by occupying the buffer zones and FTL of the pond, which are critical for maintaining the area’s ecological balance.

Hydra’s Commitment to Environmental Protection

The demolition operation in Neknampur highlights Hydra’s commitment to preserving the environment and adhering to municipal regulations. The local government has vowed to take stringent actions against any future illegal constructions in protected zones, with an emphasis on ensuring that developments comply with both legal and environmental guidelines.

The demolitions serve as a reminder of the importance of following due process when it comes to construction activities in ecologically sensitive areas like ponds and water bodies.