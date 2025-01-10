Telangana CM Pushes for Warangal Airport Development

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy stressed the importance of developing a well-designed airport to transform Warangal into a major city.

Focus on Airport Infrastructure and Investment

Chairing a review meeting on land acquisition and related plans for the Mamunur Airport in Warangal at the ICCC on Thursday night, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to prioritize the airport’s development. This move is aimed at attracting international investments, according to an official statement.

Reddy highlighted that several countries, including South Korea, consider airport infrastructure to be a key factor in investment decisions. He stressed that the Warangal airport should be equipped to attract industries such as textiles, IT, and pharmaceuticals, envisioning the city as a potential peer to Hyderabad.

Connectivity and Infrastructure Plans

The Chief Minister urged officials to take inspiration from Kochi Airport, known for its comprehensive facilities. He directed that the upcoming Warangal Outer Ring Road and radial roads be linked to the airport to ensure seamless connectivity.

Additionally, Reddy called for the development of road infrastructure to connect the Warangal airport with the surrounding districts of Khammam, Karimnagar, and Nalgonda. He also noted that the airport would cater to tourists visiting prominent destinations like the Medaram Jatara, Laknavaram, and Ramappa Temple.

Meeting Participation

The review meeting was attended by State Ministers Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Konda Surekha, as well as key officials including Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, MLA K Jayveer Reddy, Government Advisor (Infrastructure) Srinivasa Raju, Principal Secretary Shanthi Kumari, R&B Special Chief Secretary Vikas Raj, Warangal Collector Satya Sarada, and Warangal RDO Satya Pal Reddy.