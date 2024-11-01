Hyderabad CP holds peace committee meeting to address recent religious tensions

Hyderabad: CV Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City, held an interactive meeting with the Central Peace and Welfare Committee, comprising representatives from all zones of Hyderabad, at TGC&CC, Banjara Hills, on Friday, to discuss recent sensitive religious issues in the city.

During the meeting, attendees unanimously condemned recent disruptions caused by certain individuals and emphasised the importance of respectful dialogue among communities.

They committed to strengthening communication channels between communities and law enforcement for effective and timely resolution of issues. The committee also proposed community engagement initiatives to foster mutual understanding and cooperation among various religious groups.

Preventive strategies were discussed, including educational programs to promote tolerance and respect for diversity. The committee addressed the dangers of misinformation and rumours, which can quickly escalate tensions, and proposed awareness campaigns to mitigate these risks.

CP Hyderabad emphasised the need for a proactive approach to potential flashpoints and urged committee members to act as ambassadors of peace in their communities.

He called for the peace committee’s cooperation in maintaining Hyderabad’s harmonious atmosphere, especially in unforeseen situations, and praised their ongoing efforts to preserve the city’s reputation for peace.

The Peace and Welfare Committee assured its full support and pledged to contribute to a peaceful environment during upcoming festivals while combating anti-social elements. They also committed to organising community workshops that encourage unity, inclusiveness, and conflict resolution.

The meeting reinforced a collective commitment to uphold peace and harmony in Hyderabad, ensuring that all communities feel safe, respected, and valued.

Present at the meeting were senior officials, including Vikram Singh Mann, IPS, Additional CP, L&O, Hyderabad, and Chairman of the Central Peace and Welfare Committee and others.

Srikishan Sharma, General Secretary of the Central Peace and Welfare Committee, Hafiz Muzaffar Hussain, Patron, and approximately 350 committee members were also in attendance, a police statement said.