Hyderabad: Customer Shocked to Find Cockroach in Dosa at Tiffin Center

In a disturbing incident, Raghavendra Kumar was shocked to discover a cockroach in his dosa while dining at Swati Tiffins, located opposite Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda.

Mohammed Yousuf3 November 2024 - 12:33
Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, Raghavendra Kumar was shocked to discover a cockroach in his dosa while dining at Swati Tiffins, located opposite Yashoda Hospital in Somajiguda.

Kumar raised his concerns with the restaurant owner, who reportedly responded in a careless manner, failing to address the seriousness of the issue.

In light of this alarming experience, Kumar has called for immediate action from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials to ensure that food safety standards are upheld.

This incident raises significant concerns about hygiene practices in local eateries and the need for better regulatory oversight.

