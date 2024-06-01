Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police freeze over Rs 4 cr in fraudulent accounts

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police of Hyderabad city has announced a significant achievement in their ongoing fight against cyber fraud.

From May 1 to May 31, the dedicated Cyber Crime Police team successfully froze Rs 4,09,23,217 in various bank accounts associated with cyber fraudsters. Petitions for refund orders have been filed in the court to return the funds to the victims.

This decisive action directly benefits multiple victims who were deceived by various forms of cybercrime. The successful operation underscores the Cyber Crime Police’s unwavering commitment to protecting the citizens of Hyderabad from the growing threat of cybercrime.

The Cyber Crime Police have once again demonstrated their ability to identify and dismantle deceptive activities, according to a police statement issued on Saturday.