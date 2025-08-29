Hyderabad Doctors Cure Rare Case of Recurrent Kidney Stones Caused by Neck Tumor in 29-Year-Old Woman

Hyderabad: The Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), Dilsukhnagar, has successfully treated a rare and complex case of recurrent kidney stones in a 29-year-old woman from Saroornagar, Hyderabad. The condition was caused by a parathyroid adenoma, a tumor in the neck that leads to excessive secretion of parathyroid hormone, resulting in high blood calcium levels (hypercalcemia) and subsequent kidney stone formation.

The patient presented with severe bilateral loin pain, burning sensation during urination, vomiting, and impaired kidney function. She had a history of undergoing multiple renal stone surgeries in the past.

Dr. Subhash Chandra Bose Inturi, Consultant Urologist at AINU Dilsukhnagar, explained, “This was a rare and unique case. On evaluation, we found multiple bilateral renal stones obstructing the urinary flow. The stones were removed in a staged manner. Further investigations revealed high calcium and parathyroid hormone levels. A special scan (parathyroid scintigraphy with SPECT CT) detected the tumor in the left parathyroid gland, which was surgically removed. The patient has since recovered well.”

He further emphasized that parathyroid glands in the neck regulate calcium levels in the body, and tumors in these glands can cause abnormal calcium rise in blood and urine. This excess calcium deposits in the kidneys, leading to recurrent and multiple stone formation. “Unless the root cause is addressed, patients continue to suffer from repeated stone episodes. Recurrent stone formers must undergo metabolic evaluation, including specialized blood and urine tests, to identify underlying conditions,” he added.

Dr. Srinivasa Narayanam, Senior Consultant Urologist and HOD of Urology at AINU Dilsukhnagar, highlighted that mere removal of kidney stones is not a complete solution. “Patients with recurrent, bilateral, or childhood kidney stones need specialized evaluation to identify hidden causes. Alongside treatment, preventive measures such as drinking 2.5–3 liters of water daily, consuming citrus fruits, reducing high salt and animal protein intake, maintaining healthy body weight, and limiting chocolates (especially in children) can significantly lower the risk of recurrence,” he said.

