Hyderabad Graduate’s Life at Risk After Hit-and-Run Accident in the U.S.

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old student from Hyderabad, Aditya, is fighting for his life after a severe hit-and-run accident in Philadelphia. Struck by a car while crossing the street in the early hours of Saturday, Aditya sustained critical head injuries, including brain contusions and clots. He is currently under intensive care at Temple University Hospital, where doctors are working around the clock to stabilize him.

Incident Details and Ongoing Investigation

The accident occurred on the 900 block of Watts Street in North Philadelphia, where a white car allegedly struck Aditya and fled the scene. The Philadelphia police have since launched an investigation to identify the driver and are seeking assistance from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Medical Struggles and Financial Challenges

Aditya’s medical expenses are mounting, with treatment costs estimated to exceed $250,000. Unfortunately, he does not have medical insurance, leaving his family unable to manage the overwhelming financial burden. Having recently graduated with a master’s degree from Florida State University and awaiting a job offer from Amazon, Aditya’s future now depends on the generosity of the community.

Crowdfunding Efforts for Medical Support

In response, Aditya’s friend Shashidhar Dumpa has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his extensive medical expenses. The campaign has raised over $119,732 so far, but additional contributions are needed to meet the required funds.

How to Support Aditya’s Recovery

For those wishing to aid Aditya’s journey to recovery, donations can be made through the GoFundMe campaign. Every contribution brings him closer to receiving the critical care he needs, providing hope for his return to normalcy.

Community Support and Justice Efforts

The Hyderabad and Philadelphia communities are rallying to support Aditya during this challenging time. Meanwhile, Philadelphia authorities continue to appeal for information to locate the driver responsible for this tragic incident.