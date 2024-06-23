Hyderabad: Heavy Rain in the City, Downpour Continues in Districts

Hyderabad: On Sunday afternoon, the city of Hyderabad experienced a heavy downpour. Many areas in the city were flooded, leading to significant traffic jams.

The city witnessed moderate rainfall in various locations last night as well. Areas such as Khairatabad, Kukatpally, Moti Nagar, and their surroundings have been experiencing light to moderate rain since last night.

Meanwhile, several districts in Telangana have been receiving rainfall for the past week. The districts of Nizamabad, Siddipet, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Medak, Warangal, and Jagatial have seen a shift from intermittent showers to more consistent rainfall.

The lack of rain had caused concern among farmers, as they were ready for sowing but were worried due to the sudden halt in rainfall. However, with the resumption of rains this week, farmers are relieved, and agricultural activities have gained momentum across the state.

Current rains save seeds sown under dry conditions earlier and spur agricultural activity in the hilly tribal areas of erstwhile united Adilabad district in Telangana. pic.twitter.com/hMvEfEBcGR — HARPAL SINGH (@hsinghs48) June 23, 2024

The Meteorological Department has forecasted moderate to heavy rainfall across all districts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, after June 26.

As of this writing, rain continues to fall in various parts of the city, leading to a slight drop in temperature, which had been above normal.