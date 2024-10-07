Hyderabad | HMWSSB Announces Waiver of Interest on Outstanding Water Bills Until October 31

Hyderabad

Syed Iftequar7 October 2024 - 01:36
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has introduced a limited-time offer, providing relief to water consumers with overdue bills.

 As part of the One-Time Settlement (OTS-2024) scheme, customers can clear their pending water bills without incurring interest charges, provided they settle the principal amount between October 1 and October 31.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy explained that the move aims to ease the financial strain caused by mounting unpaid water bills, encouraging consumers to take advantage of this interest waiver before the deadline.

