“Hyderabad Leads the Way with ‘The Finrun India First Cyber Crimes Awareness Run

A Revolutionary Step Towards Cybersecurity Awareness

Hyderabad, December 8th, 2024 — The city of Hyderabad witnessed a groundbreaking event today as its Hyderabad Hosts ‘The Finrun India First Cyber Crimes Awareness Run. This initiative, organized by the India Retail Investment Expo under the leadership of Mr. Ramesh Aitha, CEO of Dfairs Communications, aimed to combat the growing menace of cyber-crimes by fostering public awareness and encouraging collective action.

The event featured two running categories, a 5K and a 10K, and brought together participants of all age groups at Gachibowli. Beyond being a fitness activity, The Finrun was a call to action, urging individuals, organizations, and policymakers to prioritize cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world.

Key Dignitaries Who Graced the Event

The Finrun saw the presence of several notable figures:

Sree Bala Devi , DCP – Cyber Crime (Chief Guest), who flagged off the event.

, DCP – Cyber Crime (Chief Guest), who flagged off the event. SD Joel Davis, IPS , Joint Commissioner of Police.

, Joint Commissioner of Police. Naved Alam Khan , CEO, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC).

, CEO, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC). Dr. Sajida Khan , a Presidential Awardee.

, a Presidential Awardee. Shikha Goel, IPS , Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana.

, Director, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Telangana. Anil Bollina , Director, Aquatron.

, Director, Aquatron. Jayapavan , Managing Director, Prosperiti.

, Managing Director, Prosperiti. Kushalav Reddy, Senior Manager, Vasavi Group.

Their participation underscored the importance of cybersecurity as a shared responsibility across different sectors of society.

Voices from the Event

Sree Bala Devi, DCP – Cyber Crime, emphasized the urgent need for public awareness and vigilance:

“The critical need of the hour is to educate the public about the growing threat of cyber-crimes and the steps individuals can take to protect themselves.”

Mr. Ramesh Aitha, the visionary behind The Finrun, highlighted the community aspect of cybersecurity:

“The rise in cyber threats demands collective action. This event is not just a run; it’s a movement to unite everyone in building a safer digital environment.”

Objectives of The Finrun

The event was designed to achieve several key objectives:

Raise Awareness : Educate the public about the increasing prevalence of cyber threats.

: Educate the public about the increasing prevalence of cyber threats. Promote Best Practices : Encourage safe online habits to prevent cyber-crime.

: Encourage safe online habits to prevent cyber-crime. Foster Community Action : Unite individuals, organizations, and policymakers to create a secure digital future.

: Unite individuals, organizations, and policymakers to create a secure digital future. Empower Individuals: Provide participants with actionable steps to protect themselves and their data online.

Highlights of the Event

1. Community Participation

Participants from various walks of life joined the run, from tech-savvy professionals to students and senior citizens. The inclusivity of the event symbolized the universal impact of cybersecurity.

2. Expert Panels and Workshops

Post-run sessions included expert-led workshops and panel discussions on:

The latest trends in cyber-crime.

Practical cybersecurity tips for individuals and businesses.

The role of technology and government initiatives in combating cyber threats.

3. Fitness with a Purpose

The run not only promoted physical health but also encouraged participants to reflect on the importance of securing their digital presence.

The Growing Threat of Cyber-Crimes

With the rapid digitization of society, cyber-crimes have emerged as a major global challenge. From phishing scams and identity theft to ransomware attacks, the threats are varied and evolving. Events like The Finrun aim to bridge the knowledge gap and empower citizens to stay one step ahead of cybercriminals.

Statistics to Note:

Cybercrime incidents in India have increased by over 300% in the last decade.

in the last decade. Over 59% of individuals report having fallen victim to at least one form of cyber-attack.

Actionable Cybersecurity Tips

Here are some key takeaways shared during The Finrun:

Use Strong Passwords: Avoid easily guessable passwords and use a mix of characters. Enable Two-Factor Authentication: Add an extra layer of security to your accounts. Beware of Phishing Scams: Verify emails and messages before clicking on links. Update Software Regularly: Keep your devices and applications up to date. Educate Yourself and Others: Stay informed about the latest cyber threats.

Impact and Future Plans

The overwhelming response to The Finrun has set the stage for future initiatives aimed at combating cyber-crime. Plans include:

Expanding the event to other cities in India.

Launching year-round awareness campaigns and training programs.

Partnering with schools and colleges to educate the youth about online safety.

Conclusion

The Finrun marks a significant milestone in India’s fight against cyber-crime. By bringing together a diverse group of participants and stakeholders, the event highlighted the importance of collective action in safeguarding our digital future. Hyderabad’s initiative serves as an inspiration for communities across the nation to prioritize cybersecurity and take proactive steps towards a safer digital landscape.