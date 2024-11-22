Hyderabad

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner Highlights Urban Challenges at IMD Anniversary Event

The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner A.V. Ranganath shed light on the city’s urban challenges at a stakeholder workshop commemorating 150 years of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Fouzia Farhana
22 November 2024 - 18:03
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) commissioner A.V. Ranganath shed light on the city’s urban challenges at a stakeholder workshop commemorating 150 years of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The event, held in Hyderabad on November 22, 2024, celebrated IMD’s milestone anniversary and focused on weather and climate services for Telangana.

Hyderabad’s Urban Challenges

  • With a population of 1.6 crore and 85 lakh vehicles, Hyderabad faces significant challenges in urban management, particularly during disasters.
  • Ranganath emphasized the role of HYDRAA in addressing issues like urban flooding and disaster management, likening it to the IMD’s historical role in responding to natural calamities.

Key Takeaways from the Event:

  • HYDRAA, established earlier this year, is the first agency of its kind tasked with protecting public assets such as parks, roads, water bodies, and open spaces.
  • Urbanization has transformed disaster patterns, with 33-34% of India now urbanized—a figure projected to rise to 50%.
  • Ranganath noted the alarming disappearance of lakes and nalas in Hyderabad, exacerbating urban flooding. Even 2 cm of rainfall can disrupt traffic significantly.

A Collaborative Approach to Disaster Management

The event also highlighted the importance of integrating weather services with urban planning to build resilience against disasters. HYDRAA’s proactive role in tackling urban challenges is expected to serve as a model for other Indian cities grappling with similar issues.

