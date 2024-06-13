Hyderabad: Local Leader Condemns Police Harassment of Muslim Traders Ahead of Eid-al-Adha

Hyderabad: Amjed Ullah Khan Khaled, leader of Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), has condemned the increasing harassment of Muslim traders in Telangana leading up to Eid-al-Adha.

He’s calling out the increasing harassment they’ve been facing and pointing fingers at the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, for turning Telangana into a “hub for communal element.”

Amjed Ullah Khan claims that the Telangana police have been giving Muslim traders a hard time when they’re trying to buy oxen for Eid-al-Adha. And it’s all happening under different excuses. He says that BJP and RSS folks have been given the green light to stop vehicles carrying oxen, attack the drivers and their companions, and even seize the oxen themselves. On top of that, they’ve been filing bogus cases against them using the “Atrocities to Animals Act.”

Khan can’t help but wonder why the Congress leadership hasn’t said a word about this whole situation. He’s calling out big names like Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi for staying silent on the issue of Muslim traders being harassed for the past two months.

“Where are all those Muslim organizations that supported the Congress government? Why they are silent? Are Muslim votes the only thing they’re after?” he questions.

To back up his claims, Khan shared a video from Madhur Bazar in Narayanpet District. The video clearly shows RSS and BJP workers stopping Muslim traders from buying oxen and even threatening doctors not to issue medical certificates, all while the Station House Officer (SHO) of Narayanpet is present.

Telangana turning into an hotbed for communal elements since @revanth_anumula took charge as @TelanganaCMO, Since the start of Eid-ul-Adha muslim traders are being harrassed by @TelanganaCOPs on one pretext or the other and there has been let loose to BJP/RSS elements to stop… pic.twitter.com/SYGMghAJTk — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) June 13, 2024

“Are we living in a Telangana governed by the Congress party or in a state ruled by the BJP?” Khan asks. He reminds the public of what happened to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government when they faced backlash for similar mistreatment of the Muslim community over nine years.

Amjed Ullah Khan warns that the current administration might face a similar fate if they don’t address these issues.