Hyderabad: Mawlana Mufti Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Sabir Pasha Qadri Speaks on the Miraculous Nature of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

Hyderabad: Mawlana Mufti Dr. Hafiz Muhammad Sabir Pasha Qadri delivered an inspiring speech today at the Telangana State Haj House Mosque in Nampally, emphasizing the extraordinary character of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) as a manifestation of divine miracles.

In his address, he highlighted the compassion and mercy exhibited by the Prophet towards all of creation. He explained that while previous prophets were granted individual miracles, all miracles culminated in the existence of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). The Quran states, “Indeed, a clear proof has come to you from your Lord.”

He elaborated on various miracles attributed to the Prophet, including instances where stones, plants, and animals recognized his presence. For example, pebbles would glorify Allah in his hands, trees would send greetings to him, and even animals would seek refuge in him, conveying their sorrows.

The Prophet’s profound connection with nature was illustrated through numerous anecdotes, such as the crying trunk of a palm tree that mourned his departure when he transitioned to a pulpit. The reverence displayed by living beings towards him demonstrates the deep bond he shared with all of Allah’s creations.

Mawlana Qadri underscored that the Prophet’s compassion extended to all beings, including the most vulnerable members of society—slaves, women, and the oppressed. He quoted the Prophet’s teachings that emphasized treating slaves and the needy with kindness and respect, reflecting the holistic view of human rights in Islam.

He concluded by reminding the audience of the unparalleled dignity that Islam bestows upon all living creatures, encouraging a spirit of empathy and understanding that transcends social barriers.

The event was attended by community leaders and numerous followers who appreciated the valuable insights shared by Mawlana Qadri regarding the Prophet’s exemplary life and teachings.