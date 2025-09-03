Hyderabad Metro’s Historic Journey: A Life-Saving Miracle in 43 Minutes

Hyderabad: September 2, 2025, will be forever etched in history, credited to the Hyderabad Metro. On that day, the metro proved to be far more than a means of transport—it became a lifeline. In a race against time, covering 27 km in just 43 minutes, a donated heart and lungs were transported from Kamineni Hospitals, LB Nagar, to Yashoda Hospitals, Madhapur & Parade Grounds, saving two precious lives.

This highly delicate and time-critical operation was made possible through the seamless collaboration of Hyderabad Metro Rail. The donated organs were placed in specially designed containers and transported via a dedicated metro train through a green corridor. The journey spanned 21 stations, where metro staff at each stop ensured there were no delays.

The coordination between hospital staff and metro administration played a pivotal role in this success. The metro was chosen to avoid the city’s heavy traffic congestion and to save crucial time. This initiative not only set a new benchmark but also demonstrated the incredible efficiency and potential of India’s public transport system.

Doctors at Yashoda Hospital stated that if the organs had not arrived on time, the patients’ lives would have been at serious risk. They praised the metro administration’s cooperation, calling it a historic moment for public service in the city.

A spokesperson for L&T Hyderabad Metro said they are immensely proud of this successful operation and are prepared to support such humanitarian efforts in the future. This event stands as a clear testament to the safety, reliability, and punctuality of the Hyderabad Metro.