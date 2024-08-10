Hyderabad News | AIMIM Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen Arrested: Video

Hyderabad: On Saturday, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) conducted a major demolition operation targeting illegal constructions encroaching on the Rukn-ud-Daula lake in Shastripuram, Bahadurpura. This action is part of a broader initiative to reclaim and restore land around this historic water body.

Early in the morning, GHMC teams, supported by Cyberabad police, arrived at Shastripuram Kings Colony in Bahadurpura. The police established a security perimeter to block unauthorized access. Heavy machinery was used to dismantle the unauthorized structures that had encroached upon the full tank level (FTL) of the centuries-old lake.

The operation was conducted with strict security measures, preventing both locals and outsiders from approaching the site. Environmental activists and community members, who have long advocated for the preservation of Rukn-ud-Daula lake, expressed concerns about the impact of these encroachments on the lake’s ecological balance.

In a notable development, Bahadurpura MLA Mohammed Mubeen was detained by police when he attempted to intervene and stop the demolition. His detention highlights the tense situation surrounding the operation, as officials focused on removing the encroachments to prevent further illegal constructions.

This demolition is part of GHMC’s ongoing efforts to restore and protect public lands and water bodies from unauthorized use. The Rukn-ud-Daula lake, a significant historical and environmental landmark, has been increasingly threatened by land grabbers, prompting concerns among environmentalists and local residents.

The GHMC’s actions are expected to lead to further restoration projects aimed at preserving the integrity and historical significance of Hyderabad’s water bodies.

