Hyderabad News | Bajrang Dal Warns Against Reconstruction of Mosque in Moinabad’s Chilkur

Hyderabad: Efforts to disturb the peaceful environment of Hyderabad are ongoing. On Monday night, some miscreants demolished a Qutb Shahi-era Mosque in Chilkur village, Moinabad, causing outrage and grief among the Muslim community.

Following this incident, the Chairman of the Telangana Waqf Board promised to rebuild a grand mosque at the same site.

As the situation was coming under control, Bajrang Dal activists protested against the reconstruction of the demolished mosque. The Bajrang Dal’s hooligans called for a protest in Moinabad after the foundation stone for the mosque’s reconstruction was laid.

In light of the Bajrang Dal’s protest, a large number of police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. The Bajrang Dal miscreants threatened to demolish the newly reconstructed mosque as well.

Tension continued for the second straight day at #Chilkur_village located in #Moinabad at #Ranga_Reddy district when members of the #Bajrang_Dal staged a protest demanding the newly erected structure, in place of the razed #mosque, be pulled down. pic.twitter.com/qmURCE1hkY — Reporter shabaz baba (@ShabazBaba) July 24, 2024

It is noteworthy that on Tuesday, Bajrang Dal activists gathered in large numbers at a temple and protested against the reconstruction of the mosque.

Local leaders informed the protesters that a fence had been erected at the mosque site and no permanent structure was being built, after which the protesters ended their protest.

Officials from the Telangana Waqf Board, Muslim leaders, and workers from various political parties are present at the site of the demolished mosque. According to the Waqf Board Gazette, an area of 480 square yards (four guntas) was allocated for the mosque, while the total land area in Survey 133 and 134 exceeds to 15 acres which was Waqf for the Mosque.