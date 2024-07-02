Hyderabad News | CM Revanth flags off new vehicles for Anti-Narcotics Bureau

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy flagged off new vehicles for the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau and the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau at the Command-and-Control Centre in Jubilee Hills, here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s responsibility to instill confidence among the people. He highlighted that the government has allocated adequate funds and recruited the necessary officials in the Police Department.

“Today, the world is facing the biggest threat of cybercrime. The cybercrime teams in Telangana are highly efficient in combating these crimes. Their work is commendable,” he said.

The Chief Minister also addressed the drug menace, stating that it is ruining families and the social system. “Telangana is known for its movements. Unfortunately, drug abuse is rampant in the state,” he noted.

The government has recruited special staff to eradicate the drug menace. Drug addicts are committing crimes under the influence of ganja (cannabis). Narcotic drugs are a major reason for increasing violence against children.

The youth of Telangana should not fall into drug addiction; they should be strong and capable of dealing with problems and challenges.

The Chief Minister announced that the government would award promotions to officials who work hard to effectively end the drug menace. He added that the government would discuss this issue and introduce a new act in the Assembly.

He appealed to the media to focus more on societal problems rather than political controversies. “The media has the responsibility to disseminate information about the good programs being undertaken by the government,” he said.

Expressing gratitude to Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is a partner in awareness programs against drug abuse, the Chief Minister appealed for the creation of short videos against the drug menace to be shown at film releases in theaters. “The government will extend help only to those who comply with the rules while giving permissions,” he stated.

He further emphasized that the film industry has the social responsibility of safeguarding society. “People should be afraid of hearing about drugs in the state in the future. Friendly policing is only for victims, not for criminals,” he concluded.