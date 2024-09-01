Hyderabad News | Couple Commits Murder-Suicide Amid Financial Struggles

Hyderabad: In a tragic turn of events in Hyderabad’s Jadhi Metla area, a couple allegedly murdered their two children before taking their own lives due to financial difficulties.

The deceased couple, identified as Venkatesh (40) and Varshini (33) from Mancherial, were living with their two children—11-year-old Rishikant and 3-year-old Vihant—in an apartment in Gajularamaram.

On Sunday morning, the entire family was found dead inside their home. The Jadhi Metla police responded to the scene, sending the bodies for post-mortem and initiating an investigation into the case. Preliminary reports suggest that financial issues may have driven the couple to this tragic decision.

The incident highlights the severe impact of financial stress on mental health and underscores the need for better support systems for individuals and families facing economic hardships. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this heartbreaking case.