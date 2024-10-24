Hyderabad News | Danam Nagender Slams GHMC for Neglecting Waste Removal Near His Residence

Hyderabad: Congress MLA Danam Nagender has expressed strong dissatisfaction with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) over its poor handling of garbage collection near his residence.

According to the MLA, despite his complaints about the accumulation of trash around his home, GHMC officials removed only a portion of the waste, leaving the rest untouched.

Nagender, visibly upset by the inadequate response, criticized the GHMC’s sanitation efforts, stating that the agency’s performance in waste management has been far from satisfactory. He stressed that such negligence would not be tolerated and urged the officials to carry out their duties thoroughly and efficiently.

“The work should be done properly, and there should be no room for negligence. If this continues, we won’t remain silent,” said the Congress MLA, warning that further laxity in maintaining cleanliness could lead to more serious consequences.

This issue highlights ongoing concerns about sanitation and waste management in parts of Hyderabad, with local leaders like Danam Nagender calling for more accountability and proper services from municipal bodies.

Residents in the area have echoed similar sentiments, demanding that the GHMC improve its garbage collection system to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for all. The incident also raises questions about the overall efficiency of municipal services in addressing sanitation problems in Hyderabad’s urban localities.