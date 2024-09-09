Hyderabad News | Displaced Families Demand Shelter After Home Demolitions, Question Government’s Promises

Hyderabad: Tensions are rising as residents accuse the government of breaking promises to provide housing and pensions for the poor, instead demolishing existing homes. Frustrated families, many of whom came to the city from places like Parigi in search of a better life, are now left without shelter.

“Revanth Reddy claims to support the poor, promising pensions and housing, but here we are, with our homes being torn down,” said one distraught resident. “We have young children. How are we supposed to survive without a roof over our heads?”

Several families have been displaced by the demolition and are unable to afford rent. They had moved to the city in hopes of finding work and securing a better future but are now struggling to meet basic needs. “We can’t afford to rent rooms. We came here just to survive, but now even that seems impossible,” added another resident.

The protesters also raised concerns about the government’s recent initiatives, like free bus travel for women, which they feel do not address their most urgent needs. “What use is free bus travel when we don’t have food to eat or a place to live? We need a roof over our heads, not just a free bus ride,” one protester stated.

Residents are calling on the government to halt the demolitions and provide immediate relief in the form of housing and basic necessities. Their plea underscores the gap between political promises and the lived reality of the city’s most vulnerable citizens.