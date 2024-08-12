Hyderabad News | Encroachment of ponds has become major problem in City: Ranganath

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRA) Commissioner AV Ranganath has made sensational comments saying that encroachment of ponds has become a major problem in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, the HYDRA Commissioner said that almost 60 percent of the ponds and water bodies were encroached upon while in some other places, 80 percent of the pond area were encroached in the State capital.

“If it is left like this, the situation in Hyderabad will become worse in the coming days. The main aim of HYDRA is to ensure that the ponds are protected. It is also working aimed at protecting the government properties and demolishing the encroached structures,” Ranganath said.

Stating that the State government is planning to set up separate police stations for HYDRA in the coming days, he urged the people do not buy plots in Full Tank Level (FTL) areas which refer to water sources like ponds, lakes, nalas, kuntas, etc.

We are appealing to people to bring it to our notice immediately if anyone makes constructions in the buffer zone. Actions will also be taken against the officials who have given permission for constructions in the buffer zone till now,” Ranganath said.

Stating that the HYDRA is receiving more than 100 complaints from the people every day, he clarified that most of those who occupied the ponds in the name of lay outs are those with political background.

“There are more than 400 ponds in the GHMC area. According to NRSC data, many ponds disappeared in 44 years. If the encroachments of the ponds are not stopped, the future of Hyderabad will become questionable, ” he pointed out.